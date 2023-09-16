Mayor 'overwhelmed' by support after 975-mile bike ride smashes fundraising target

And after just 70 hours in the saddle, 101 hours in total, Councillor Preece completed the 975 mile journey

Last week, Councillor Ian Preece, the Mayor of Great Dawley, rode an incredible 975 miles from Land's End to John o'Groats in just 101 hours.

With a goal of £1,000, he said he has been "blown away" by the support he's received from back home that has now clocked up £3,000 for Severn Hospice.

Ian has been a long supporter of the hospice charity after they provided support for his younger sister when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"I'm a bit sore, but it's been well worth it," he said.

Councillor Preece set off from Land's End on Friday

"What Severn Hospice do for the community is remarkable and a lot of people don't realise it's not NHS, they rely on donations.

"No matter what suffering I went through on the ride, it's nothing compared to what families have to endure when people are going through terminal illnesses, and Severn Hospice works miracles providing support.

"It's been an honour to raise money for them."

On Saturday, he'd made it to Shropshire

Setting off from Land's End on Friday, September 8, Ian crossed the finish line on Tuesday afternoon after clocking up 70 hours total in the saddle.

He said: "It was a massive adventure - just me, a rucksack, my phone and my legs. I just kept peddling until I found somewhere to sleep."

The first day, Ian rode through the night, making it all the way to Worcester before grabbing an hour's sleep and getting back in the saddle to pass through Shropshire.

After stopping briefly in Dawley for a glass of water, he had made it to Preston by midnight. The following day he made it to Scotland, and the day after took on the Highlands.

"The hills really took it out of me at the end," he said.

"I was about 40 miles from the finish line and this hill came out of nowhere - it was so steep I had to get off.

"It was an amazing journey. As soon as I got to Land's End I turned my phone on to let people know I'd arrived and I couldn't believe the response.

"It was just so overwhelming. The support of people really motivated me to carry on. I had a few low points when you're tired and it's raining and you think 'I don't know if I can do this' and then you see all these lovely messages.

"It really motivated me to get back on the bike. I can't thank everybody enough."