Firefighters rush to two-car blaze in Telford

Telford Central Fire Station (Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service)

Fire control received a call "reporting a fire classified as Car Fire in Telford" at 2.20am on Monday morning (July 17).

The incident was reportedly ongoing on Matlock Avenue, Dawley.

A fire engine was mobilised from Telford Central Station, and firefighters used breathing apparatus, hosereel jet and other small gear to extinguish the flames.

The said two cars were reportedly 30 per cent involved in the blaze.