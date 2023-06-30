Inquest formally opened into tragic death of 21 year old Ben Bond

Ben Bond

Ben, who was a warehouseman from Dawley, in Telford, was tragically found deceased in woodland between Chapel Lane and Malory Drive in Aqueduct on Saturday, June 24.

Assistant coroner Heath Westerman was told on Friday that police were satisfied that there were no suspicious circumstances. Officers had been called to the area.

Mr Westerman, sitting at the Shropshire & Telford Coroner's Court, at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, said on the evidence he would open an inquest and adjourn the proceedings for a full inquest to be held on September 27, 2023.