Rescue team's thoughts go to the family of Ben Bond after body found

Ben Bond

West Mercia Search and Rescue's land search team was called out on Saturday as the emergency services continued their efforts to find 21-year-old Ben who had been missing for nearly a week.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Search & Rescue wrote on social media: "We have some sad news to share with you.

"Following on from yesterday's callout (Saturday) our land search team located a body, believed to be that of Ben Bond who has been missing since Sunday June 18.

"The team were able to perform a respectful and dignified recovery and are getting the support they need.

"The thoughts of the team go out to Ben's family and friends at this difficult time."

West Mercia Police confirmed yesterday that police searching for missing Telford man Ben Bond have found the body of a man.

Ben was last seen at his home address in Dawley at 3.30pm on Sunday June 18.

Officers carrying out searches to find him sadly found a body in Chapel Lane, Aqueduct.

Formal identification is yet to take place however Ben’s family has been informed.