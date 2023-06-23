Officers covering the Dawley and Malinslee patch say the loud and sudden noises have caused some residents distress, and are investigating incidents.

PC Sam Bertie said: "Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team are aware of reports from some local residents of youths playing 'knock door run' in the area, in some cases excessively kicking and banging doors and windows of properties. Often, properties are being targeted daily.

"This has caused some residents distress from the loud and sudden noise and they have made contact with our team."

The officers say they want to remind people doing this that it has an impact on elderly or vulnerable occupants.

They want parents to ensure that their children are aware of the consequences of being involved in this kind of behaviour.

PC Bertie said: "We would like to remind people, who are taking part in this type of behaviour, of the impact that this can have on elderly or vulnerable occupants. We are currently investigating these reports, reviewing CCTV, and those responsible an expect to hear from our officers.