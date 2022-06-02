Let there be LED lighting! Church celebrates new form of illumination

St Leonards

St Leonard's Church in Malinslee has new energy efficient LED lighting thanks to contributions from Telford and Wrekin Climate Change fund, the Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme and contributions from the congregation.

The project had been delayed by the pandemic but they should be able to see a big reduction in the use of electricity.

Dave Broome, finance co-ordinator at St Leonard's Church said: "St Leonard's Church has worked very closely with our electrical contractor Romei Electrical Ltd and have been very satisfied with the completed project.

"The new LED lighting will produce at least a 60 per cent reduction in energy usage during the year.

"In a time of increasing energy costs this project will be of great benefit to the church being completed just at the right time. It will also see a reduction in our carbon footprint and one of our contributions to addressing climate change."

Jane Hill, district church warden said: "We are so thrilled with these improvements which will see electrical usage and maintenance reduced.

"The church lighting was starting to deteriorate as the fluorescent tubes for example were starting to fail and provide a very poor lighting output in parts of the church.