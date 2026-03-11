County primary school hailed by inspectors for helping pupils flourish
A county Church of England primary school is celebrating after inspectors said it was enabling pupils to "flourish".
Broseley C of E Primary School recently welcomed inspectors to complete its 'Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools' (SIAMS).
The inspections are required at all Church of England and Methodist schools every five years to check their effectiveness as church schools.
A report detailing the inspectors' findings after their visit said: "Broseley Church of England VC Primary School is living up to its foundation as a Church school and is enabling pupils and adults to flourish."