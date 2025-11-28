'They started doing it this week and people are just walking out': Residents gather outside Broseley Post Office with petition to protest against changes

The Post Office in Broseley operates from the Spar shop in High Street.

Owner, AF Blakemore & Son Ltd, announced earlier this month it was making changes to the service.

The firm said a “new style” Post Office would see the counter closed and Post Office transactions moved to the store’s retail counter.

However, the move has angered residents who say they no longer have privacy when doing financial transactions, and that the queues are now “out the door”.

Holly Thomas, who lives opposite the Post Office, said there was no consultation with residents when AF Blakemore & Son made the changes.