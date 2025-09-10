Shropshire Star
Firefighters called to residential area in Broseley after car blaze

Emergency crews were called to a residential street in Broseley after a fire involving a car.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.46pm yesterday (September 9) reporting a car fire on King Street.

One fire crew was sent from Much Wenlock Fire Station to the scene. 

Upon arrival, crews found that a saloon car had been involved in a fire. However, the fire was out.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hotspots. No further action was required and no injuries were reported. 

Firefighters were finished at the scene shortly after 9pm. 

