Firefighters called to residential area in Broseley after car blaze

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.46pm yesterday (September 9) reporting a car fire on King Street.

One fire crew was sent from Much Wenlock Fire Station to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews found that a saloon car had been involved in a fire. However, the fire was out.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for any remaining hotspots. No further action was required and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were finished at the scene shortly after 9pm.