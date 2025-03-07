Race night arranged to celebrate Village Hall Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The week of March 17 to March 23 sees village halls across the county celebrate the great work done by volunteers.

Willey Village Hall, situated between Bridgnorth and Broseley, are marking the occasion by holding a Race Night on Saturday, March 22, with the first race under starters orders at 7pm.

Anne Skinner, secretary, said: “There will be a minimum of six races on the night, each sponsored by a local business, with eight runners per race, and the lowest bet is £1.

“There will also be a bar open from 6.30pm - 11pm. Entry is free and cash is required for the betting, although the bar can take card payments too.

“There will be prizes for the sponsors, if they attend, plus for the winning owner in each race. Although entry is free, booking is essential as places are limited.”

She said those interested in attending should call in at Downes of Broseley or email: vanessalee@wildenestates.co.uk