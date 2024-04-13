BroADS prepare to tread the boards this spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

"You're Only Young Twice", written by Ron Aldridge, is to be performed by Broseley Am Dram Society (BroADS) at the end of this month.

The comedy answers the old question as to whether it is better to grow old gracefully or try to stay forever young?

The group said it was a light-hearted play that can be enjoyed by all.

The play will be performed at the Birchmeadow Centre, Broseley at 7.30pm April 25-27.

Tickets cost £10 are on sale at Downes greengrocers in Broseley High street, or online at broseleybroads.co.uk