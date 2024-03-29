Library extends its opening hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

From April, Broseley Library will open five days a week.

It will now be open on Tuesdays between 10am and 5pm.

The running of the library was taken by Broseley Town Council a number of years ago, and local councillors say this has enabled them to increase its opening hours while other libraries in Shropshire are being forced to cut hours.

Councillor Caroline Bagnall (Lab) said: "It is a very proud moment that the service will be extending its opening hours, when other libraries around the county are closing. If Broseley Town Council hadn't taken the service on, then Broseley would have lost this valuable asset."