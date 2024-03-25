Stunning images of county cherry blossom shared by National Trust

The picture show the stunning Yoshino cherry tree in bloom at Benthall Hall in Broseley.

The tree was planted more than 50 years ago by Sir Paul Benthall, and is located between the hall and the former church of St Bartholomew.

Benthall Hall, a 16th century manor house has been cared for by the National Trust since 1958.

The organisation has launched the #BlossomWatch campaign to encourage people to share photos of their blossom discoveries on social media.

Nick Swankie, gardener in charge at Benthall Hall said: “Every spring, this stunning tree puts on a show-stopping display in front of the church at Benthall Hall. Visitors, staff and volunteers look forward to seeing it blossom from Mid-March, and this year’s spectacle is well underway. The white/blush pink flowers form a cloud-like canopy of tight clusters, giving off a subtle almond scent.

“It is the same species of tree, ‘The Yoshino Cherry’, that is well known for its beautiful blossom in Japan. So, sadly, while most of us won’t be getting to the Far East this spring, just come for a short trip west, to the Midlands, for an equally stunning springtime display.”

Benthall Hall is open Saturday to Wednesday with more information available at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/shropshire-staffordshire/benthall-hall