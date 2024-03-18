Woman, 80, finally hears great aunt's 100-year-old song thanks to musical 'policeman'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For 17 years, since her mother passed, Elaine Rye from Broseley has kept hold of a special piece of her family's history - a piece of sheet music with words written by her great aunt.

Elaine, 80, has never heard 'The Beautiful Severn Valley' be played. The song, written by her great aunt Alice Gadsby with music by Edward St. Claire, was published nearly 100 years ago.

So, on Thursday this week, Elaine took it down to Blists Hill to present their resident police officer and pianist, Guy Rowland, with an extra special song request.

Guy Rowlands playing and singing the old family song for Eleaine Rye at Blists Hill Museum. Photo by Dave Bagnall

Elaine explained: "It was in the possession of my mum, who died 17 years ago, I just so happened to find it and thought it was a quite interesting piece.

"It cost two shillings then, which would have been quite a lot of money nearly 100 years ago.

"My family, on my grandfather's side, were all very interested in the area of Ironbridge and lived there all their lives. In the song, she writes about all sorts of things in Ironbridge, about the beautiful Severn Valley."

Alice Gadsby the aunty of Elaine Rye.

Guy, who regularly performs for visitors at the piano in the museum's pub, was more than happy to accommodate Elaine's request.

She said: "He very kindly played and sang it for me, he's very talented.

"It was really nice to hear it be played after all this time. I never knew what it sounded like, no one has ever played it for me before."