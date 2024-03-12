Police seize stolen dumper truck found dumped amongst trees
Police have seized a stolen dumper truck after it was found in a Shropshire village.
Officers from Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), found the stolen Thwaites dumper truck in Benthall in Broseley on Monday evening.
PC Emma Strangwood said if anybody has information about rural crime in the area they should call 101, use the West Mercia Police website or contact the SNT quoting 00307_I_11032024.