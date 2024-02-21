Regulars angry as popular Shropshire pub set to close

Regulars at The Pipemakers Arms in Broseley have said it is a "travesty" that the pub is to close this weekend and have slammed the brewery chain.

Locals have said Punch Pubs has increased its rents too much, forcing the local landlady to quit. The pub chain also runs The Duke of York in Broseley, which is currently closed.

Tom Arnold, from Broseley, which was recently named the best place to live in Shropshire, said: "It's an absolute travesty for the community. A group of us a trying to do what we can to fight back.