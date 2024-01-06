Drainage work to close Broseley road during the days for a week

Bridge Bank will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm from Monday, January 22 to Friday, January 26, this year.

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Staff on site will be able to help with access.

Signs will be erected in the road before starting the work and Shropshire Council says the work will be completed as quickly as possible

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

During the work access to the works area will be restricted to:

Essential highway personnel

Local residents who live and reside within the road closure

Businesses located within the closure (if applicable)

Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians

Emergency service vehicles.