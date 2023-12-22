School issues don't park on grass plea to parents who say they have no choice

Broseley C of E Primary School posted a photo of the area churned into mud by vehicle tyres. But some parents say there is simply nowhere else to park.

The post said: "We have been asked by local residents to remind parents/carers to please avoid parking on the grass verges alongside Dark Lane as it is causing damage to the ground. Thank you."

Parents responded to the post calling for more parking for those dropping and picking children up from the primary school. Some said the grassed areas should be made a hard surface.

One said: "Where do you suggest we park? We’re not allowed to use the school area, there’s minimal space on allocated parking.

"I have to drop my children off to school and be in work within half hour. But unless I get to school half hour early, I’m very unlikely to park anywhere."

In response the school said it was looking at how to provide more parking for parents.

"It’s really difficult isn’t it. We don’t have a solution to the overall problem yet but just wanted to share that this particular section is causing upset for some of our neighbours."

Some people involved in the thread suggest that most parents could walk to school with their children.