Pensioner appalled after birthday cards and monetary gifts to nephew fail to arrive
A Shropshire pensioner who twice posted birthday money to her nephew says she is appalled that twice they never got to him.
Plus
By Sue Austin
Published
Pauline Smith, from Broseley, says it is dreadful that in today's world you can no longer put money into birthday cards to send it by mail.
The 77-year-old was advised to send the second card special delivery after the first did not arrive.
But that made no difference. She filled out a complaint form with no success to date.