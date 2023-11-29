Mystery of famous sixties Shropshire singer who disappeared from the limelight

Her stage name was Janie Marden, but her real name was Janet Instone, the only child of Mr and Mrs Edward Instone, and was born at New Road in Broseley.

Janie Marden in an ATV publicity photo in the Shropshire Star picture library. The caption pasted on the back reads: 'Transmission Date: Sunday, July 13th. In tonight's show Liberace has as his guests Tessie O'Shea, Cliff Richard, and Janie Marden. Picture: Janie Marden.' No year date is given, but it is probably mid-1960s.

But if you are a Broseley old ‘un and cannot remember the family, it’s probably unsurprising, because she was still not two years of age when they moved to Bristol, where young Janet, a mezzo-soprano, became a telephone operator.

She explained how she chose her stage name when she chatted to a Shropshire Star reporter in March 1965 when she came back to the county for a family wedding.