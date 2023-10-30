Village goes bonkers for conkers at annual celebration

Ernie Hickman and Mathilda Forester in the children's final at the Willey conkers and curry night

The Conker and Curry night in Willey village, near Broseley, has been held since 2019.

Saturday's event saw village hall packed to watch the conker competition over a curry and a few drinks.

Both adults and children were invited to bring their carved pumpkins along and there was a competition for the biggest home grown pumpkin, too.

Many of those attending took the opportunity to dress up for Halloween and there were trophies and chocolates for the winners and runners up in all sections.

Phil Morris won the adult conker competition with Emma Hardwidge runner up, while Ernie Hickman narrowly beat Mathilda Forester in the children's final.

The best costume went to Robin Hardwidge and the runner up was Lily Millman and Alice Burridge took the prize for the best carved adult pumpkin with Florence Littlewood taking the junior section.

Graham Williams, no stranger to winning the heaviest pumpkin, again took top spot, but a bad year saw a lighter offering than usual and it came in at 12 kg.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Heath, dressed as a scary monk, took the adult fancy dress prize.

Anne Skinner, Willey Village Hall secretary, said: "Thanks to all the committee members and their helpers for making it such a special night and to our lovely community for attending.