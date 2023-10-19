Community 'gazumped' in Church of England land deal to appeal to higher authority as parish church distances itself

By Richard WilliamsTelfordBroseley

A row over a land deal in a sleepy Shropshire village that saw a community group "gazumped" by the Church of England has now escalated with a local church distancing itself, an MP getting involved and the residents planning to appeal to the region's bishop.

Earlier this month, members of Floyer Lane Community Group discovered that the Church of England's asset managing department had sold the land in Benthall, just outside Broseley, that the group had wanted to turn into a nature area.

