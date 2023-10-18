Climate group arranges market town's first Repair Café event

Repair Cafés have been started in a number of Shropshire towns

Broseley’s Climate Action Group have teamed up with Telford Repair Café to organise an event on October 28 at Broseley’s Birchmeadow Centre.

People can bring broken household items – technology, small appliances, toys, clothes and household fabrics, ornaments and much else – for repair by expert volunteers.

No charge is made for repairs (unless parts or materials are required) but donations to cover the cost of the event are welcome.

As well as a Repair Café, the event will offer lots more to help people reduce their impact on the environment, including free advice on reducing household energy consumption and carbon emissions, demonstrations on how to make your garden more wildlife-friendly, and a ‘swap-shop’, where people can exchange unwanted household items, including clothes and toys.

Town councillor Ian West, secretary of Broseley’s Climate Action Group, said: "Our aim is to encourage people in Broseley and beyond to re-use more and throw away less, and to find out what more they can do to improve our environment."