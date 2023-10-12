Officers say the youths have been knocking at doors and windows in town on Thursday afternoon, before running off, and then causing damage to a road sign on Dark Lane.

The youths also then climbed onto the roof of the library, and the police say they were "putting themselves at considerable risk".

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the police team in Broseley & Much Wenlock, said: "We are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in Broseley.

"We have had a number reports that a group of youths were knocking at doors and windows in town this afternoon, before running off, and then causing damage to a road sign on Dark Lane.

"They also then climbed onto the roof of the library, putting themselves at considerable risk."

Response officers from Bridgnorth and an officer from the Safer Neighbourhood Team were deployed to the area, but the PCSO says "thankfully those involved had climbed down from the roof safely and made off before officers arrived".

The officer added: "The Safer Neighbourhood Team have been patrolling areas where this behaviour has been reported and will continue to do so in an effort to deter or identify those involved in it.

"This behaviour is putting those involved at considerable risk of harm and we would like to identify them so that we can speak to them and their parents to try and explain the danger that they are exposing themselves to."

If you have information regarding this matter, or have been affected, let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the force website westmercia.police.uk

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org