Fire crews were summoned to tackle a blaze involving a 3.5 tonne recovery truck on Saturday night

Firefighters were sent to Elizabeth Crescent in Broseley at around 9.30pm on Saturday following reports of a fire involving a light goods vehicle.

Upon arrival, the crews found the blaze involved a 3.5 tonne recovery truck and approximately five metres of hedge.

Two fire crews from Much Wenlock and Tweedale stations and an operations officer attended the incident.