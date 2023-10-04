Core! Broseley apple pressing day hailed a success

The apple pressing event

Apple pressing has taken place at Willey and District Village Hall in Broseley since 2019.

This year the pressing day took place on Sunday, September 24.

The event has become a popular annual activity each year for apple and cider lovers alike.

Anne Skinner, secretary at the village hall, said the day had been a success.

"Fortunately, the weather smiled on us, and it was warm and dry throughout the day, which saw folks come from near and far to help make the juice," she said.

"As well as pressing apples in the neighbouring field, there was a pop-up pub, plus hot drinks, snacks and lots of homemade cakes in the hall, for attendees.

"The apple harvest appeared to be rather mixed this year, with some people reporting bumper crops, while others had less apples that usual, but the day remained busy with apples arriving throughout the afternoon and everyone got stuck in, helping on the scratter, or pressing, sieving and bottling the juice for cider making or drinking fresh.

"There were also four pasteurisers working non-stop in the hall for people wanting to keep their juice for longer.

"A big thank you goes to all the committee members at the hall for making the refreshments and manning the stations, and also to the Shropshire Smallholders Association for lending us their equipment again.