Education group teams up with Shropshire alpaca farm

Frankly Alpacas, set in an idyllic location in Broseley, has teamed up with The Crossbar Group to further enhance its Crossbar Alternative Provision (CAP) programme.

Delivering bespoke educational opportunities for primary and secondary school students, along with post-16 learners, the CAP programme is designed for young people in need of a different environment and approach to education.

The CAP students can now look forward to making regular visits to Frankly Alpacas to get to know its sociable herd of animals.

Sam Pryce, The Crossbar Group’s internal operations manager, said: "We are always looking for beneficial places to take our young learners in alternative provision.

Sam Pryce, The Crossbar Group’s internal operations managers, and Natalie Franklin-Hackett, who runs Frankly Alpacas with her husband John.

"We are privileged to have many community partners where they are able to benefit from the experience of these locations and facilities.

“We also realise that young learners have an innate attraction to nature as well, so Frankly Alpacas will be an excellent place for them to spend time.

“It will expose them to the benefits of nature, which automatically makes them relax and connect more, while they will get to see the animals and learn about them.

"Most of our learners would never get an opportunity to visit an alpaca farm, but now they have the chance to go to a fantastic place.

“We are delighted to have the support of Frankly Alpacas and excited about taking groups of young learners to Broseley."

Frankly Alpacas, which opened last year, is owned by Natalie Franklin-Hackett and her husband John.

They enjoy welcoming visitors from all over the country to enjoy a range of fun and informative meet and greet alpaca experiences at their rural Broseley farm.

Now looking forward to working with the learners from the CAP programme, Natalie, who is a former primary school teacher, said: “This is a wonderful new partnership and we just want to be able to provide learners with something that’s unique to support them.

“Using my skills as a teacher, I can help them engage with the animals and learn lots of facts.

"You wouldn’t usually see alpacas in Shropshire, so the learners will have the chance to get close to an exotic animal.

“The alpacas are very sociable. Some of the herd will allow you to touch them while you can also hand feed them.