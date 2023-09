The gym where men learn to talk about their problems as well as to box

Premium By Richard Williams Telford Broseley Published: 1 hour ago

A Telford boxer has started a men's group at a boxing gym to not only teach people how to box but also to offer a place where men can talk about their problems.

Ryan Whitehead, front left, and the Talking Men Telford group at Slammers Ryan 'The Rhino' Whitehead, 29, says he started 'Talking Men Telford' at Slammers Boxing Gym in Cockshutt lane, Broseley, after attending a support group for men in Wolverhampton.