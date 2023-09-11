Teenager taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after car crashes into house

A teenager was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries after a car crashed into a house near Broseley

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash between Broseley and Much Wenlock at around 3pm on Sunday.

Three fire crews attended the scene alongside the ambulance service and the police, who reported a car had crashed into a house near the village of Shirlett.

Upon arrival, the emergency services found two teenage patients, both occupants of the car.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a house near to the junction for the B4367 and Shirlett at 3.02pm on Sunday.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both from the car.

"A teenage female was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"A teenage male was treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene."

Last month, a woman was taken to hospital following a similar incident in the same area.

Emergency services attended the B4376 near Shirlett on Monday, August 14 after a car hit a house wall.