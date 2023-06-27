Police and firefighters rush to car fire in Broseley

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Fire Control received a call at around 4am reporting the blaze, and two appliances - including the Incident Support Unit - were mobilised from Much Wenlock and Tweedale.

An Operations officer was in attendance, with police also reportedly on the scene.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, one domestic property was reported alight on Bridgnorth Road, but it was found to be a private car "fully involved in fire upon arrival of Fire Service personnel."

Firefighter involvement in the blaze was declared over at 4.34am when the stop message was received.