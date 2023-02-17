Six youths handed police orders over bad behaviour - and their parents warned

Five level one anti-social behaviour warnings were sent to parents in Broseley - and another level two warning was handed to the parents and another suspect at their home.

PC Andy Boardman, of the local policing team in Broseley and Much Wenlock, said they have been working hard to reduce antisocial behaviour in the town. This has included vehicle and foot patrols, viewing CCTV and doorbell footage and talking to safeguarding officers at schools.

PC Boardman said: "I am pleased to say that five level one ASB warnings have been sent out to the parents of those responsible and one level two ASB warning handed out in person to the parents and suspect who were visited at the home address."