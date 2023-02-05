Police were notified of two instances on Saturday, February 4, where a group of four to six youths were seen to be repeatedly kicking a door and throwing stones at a bus in Broseley.

Officers are asking the public for help in identifying the youths, who were wearing dark hooded coats.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard from Broseley and Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "This behaviour is unacceptable and could have serious consequences.

"While the calls came from separate addresses, it is thought that the same group are likely to be involved in both incidents.

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team are requesting your help in trying to identify the youths involved so that they and their parents can be spoken to and, if necessary, further action taken.

"If you have any CCTV or ring doorbell footage or any other information that will help in identifying these youths, please get in touch."

The SNT can be emailed at bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk or information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org