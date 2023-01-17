Notification Settings

'Mechanical fault' believed to have '60 per cent destroyed' car in Broseley

By David TooleyTelfordBroseleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Firefighters believe a fire that wrecked a hatchback car was caused by a mechanical defect.

Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
One fire appliance was scrambled from Wellington to Cherrybrook Drive, in Broseley, at 6.14pm on Tuesday to reports of a car fire.

When they arrived they found one hatchback car "60 per cent destroyed" by fire.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and small gear to deal with the blaze.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Hatchback car 60 per cent destroyed by fire, believed to be caused by a mechanical defect."

Firefighters had dealt with the incident within 21 minutes.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

