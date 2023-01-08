Notification Settings

Runners deliver much needed food supplies as part of a weekly meet up

By Sue Austin

Broseley joggers took part in a run with a difference at the weekend, taking supplies of food to the Telford Crisis Centre.

The Broseley Joggers at Telford Crisis Centre
The runners had signed up to a national fundraising event - the Food Bank Run.

Running clubs and groups across the UK are being urged to get in touch with their local food banks, make a collection among members and supporters and combine a delivery with a run.

Rachel McGrath from Broseley Joggers, said: "We met at Broseley car park on a rather wet dark miserable Saturday morning and ran four miles to Telford Crisis centre to hand over our food donations.

"The centre is primarily a food bank but there are lots of other initiatives to support local people in need."

She said the club wanted to give a special thank you to AV Birch Limited which made a very generous donation.

"Times are hard and Telford crisis centre does some amazing work," she said.

The Food Bank Run is a new movement that is gaining pace ready for 2023.

Created off the back of a run started several years ago by Hampshire based running club, Fareham Running Club, the campaign is encouraging every club, group and food bank to link up and create their own Food Bank Run.

"We have over 300 clubs, groups, councils and more, who have committed to running their own Food Bank Run 2023," a spokesperson said.

More details about the national campaign are available online at runr.co.uk/pages/foodbankrun.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

