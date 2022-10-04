Pictured: Inside the Shropshire pub that's opening tomorrow and honours area's 'pipemaking heritage'

The Pipe Makers Arms on Broseley High Street pays homage to the area's pipe making heritage.

Authentic clay pipes are placed around the pub and behind the bar of the establishment, formerly known as the Albion on High Street.

Broseley housed one of the last tobacco pipe factories which finally closed its doors in the 1950s.

It manufactured pipes that were exported worldwide including the Churchwarden and Dutch Long Straw models.

The town became synonymous worldwide with the industry.

The Broseley Pipeworks is one of ten Ironbridge Gorge Museums administered by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and explores the history of the industry in the area.

A pretty part of the new Pipe Makers Arms.

New licensee Kerry Ford said she wanted to provide a relaxed environment inside the pub and also pay homage to the area's heritage - she spent only £10,000 on the refurbishment but said she enjoyed sourcing soft furnishings and the pipes to give the pub a warm feel.

She said: "If people haven't visited the Broseley Pipeworks they may be unaware of its industrial history which once made the town famous alongside Ironbridge and other neighbouring areas. "Even people who live in Broseley or have just moved here might be unaware so as a neighbourhood pub with a welcoming vibe, I felt it was important to pay homage to it.