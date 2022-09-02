Repairs on three-month-old sinkhole to start in next two weeks

Work to repair the sinkhole will begin in the next two weeks

The hole, on a road in Park View, first appeared in early June.

The hole was initially described as 'tiny' but grew to the point that Shropshire Council fenced it off and closed the road.

The situation led some residents to voice fears about the potential impacts on their properties.

It has now been confirmed that Severn Trent will be carrying out work to repair the hole, although its cause remains "unclear" according to the firm.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We have sent a team to investigate the damage and while the cause of the sinkhole remains unclear, we have identified the steps we will need to make this repair.