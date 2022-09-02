Notification Settings

Repairs on three-month-old sinkhole to start in next two weeks

By Dominic Robertson

Work to repair a sinkhole that opened up in Broseley three months ago will start in the next two weeks, it has been revealed.

Work to repair the sinkhole will begin in the next two weeks

The hole, on a road in Park View, first appeared in early June.

The hole was initially described as 'tiny' but grew to the point that Shropshire Council fenced it off and closed the road.

The situation led some residents to voice fears about the potential impacts on their properties.

It has now been confirmed that Severn Trent will be carrying out work to repair the hole, although its cause remains "unclear" according to the firm.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We have sent a team to investigate the damage and while the cause of the sinkhole remains unclear, we have identified the steps we will need to make this repair.

"Our team will be starting work in the next two weeks and we will get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

