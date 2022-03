SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

Firefighters received 999 calls to Broad Acre Farm at Benthall just after 4.30am on Sunday.

Crews from Much Wenlock and Tweedale along with a fire investigation officer went to the scene.

A spokesperson said the blaze involved two cars, a van and about 15 metres of the trees.

The fire was brought under control by 5.20am.