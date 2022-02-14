Festival organisers honoured for raising £180,000 for charity

Charity fundraisers Daniel, Debbie and Wilf Glaze were given an award for "Community Excellence"

The Glaze family, from Broseley, were given a Signature Award for Community Excellence for their work supporting various causes in the county.

Wilf, Debbie and Daniel Glaze, organisers of the Broseley Festival, received their award at a glitzy bash at the Internation Convention Centre in Birmingham.

The family have been raising money by decorating their house at Christmas for over 30 years, raising money for local charities and community groups.

Debbie was made president of Bridgnorth Gateway Club – MENCAP for her dedication to fundraising for the charity several years ago.

The family have also run the Broseley Festival since 2018 with a team of volunteers, bringing one of Shropshire’s most popular two-day music festivals to the market town.

Over the past 30 years the Glaze family estimate that they have raised over £180,000 for various charities and community groups, including Midlands Air Ambulance, MENCAP, Broseley Festival CIC, Broseley’s Zac Oliver, Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and Broseley FoodShare.