Shropshire town on tourism push

By Andrew Revill

A Shropshire town has completed the installation of information boards for six iron sculptures that the town council hopes will boost tourism and encourage residents and visitors to learn about the town's history.

One of six iron sculptures in Broseley

Broseley now boasts six sculptures using scrap iron salvaged from the now decommissioned Ironbridge Power Station. Designed by Gerry Foxall, these sculptures are designed to reflect the rich mining and industrial heritage of the town.

Foxall, a well known sculptor from nearby Madeley, renowned for being a master of ‘scrap art’, created these pieces using salvaged material including chains, horseshoes, tools and everyday household items. There is a large mining sculpture by him on the green off Prince Street in Madeley.

His best known work, a large miner’s horse and cart, was used as a landmark sculpture on the Granville roundabout in north Telford, where there was a huge coal mine, the last deep mine to close in Shropshire.

Broseley Town Councillor Caroline Bagnall said: "The sculptures have become a much loved part of the Broseley community, and it is hoped that they will encourage visitors to explore the trail and to find out more about our lovely town."

Broseley
Telford
Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

