Shropshire town on tourism push

One of six iron sculptures in Broseley

Broseley now boasts six sculptures using scrap iron salvaged from the now decommissioned Ironbridge Power Station. Designed by Gerry Foxall, these sculptures are designed to reflect the rich mining and industrial heritage of the town.

Foxall, a well known sculptor from nearby Madeley, renowned for being a master of ‘scrap art’, created these pieces using salvaged material including chains, horseshoes, tools and everyday household items. There is a large mining sculpture by him on the green off Prince Street in Madeley.

His best known work, a large miner’s horse and cart, was used as a landmark sculpture on the Granville roundabout in north Telford, where there was a huge coal mine, the last deep mine to close in Shropshire.