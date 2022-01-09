Spate of garden shed break ins in Broseley prompt police appeal

Police tweeted this picture of a busted padlock following outbuilding break ins

Broseley and Wenlock safer neighbourhood team went out on patrol on Friday after reports of the break ins which had taken place over the last few days.

"At least seven families have had outbuildings broken into overnight in The Mines and Simpson's Lane, Broseley Wood in the last few days," said the safer neighbourhood team. "Please take care to secure your own outbuildings."

They added that the West Mercia Police website has some practical crime prevention advice to safeguard outbuildings.

"If you do check your outbuildings and find that you have been burgled, please use our online reporting system to report the crime," the police officers said on social media.