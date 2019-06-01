Vandals target cemetery near Telford

The disruption to grave sites at St Bartholomew's Church in Benthall, near Broseley, was reported on Tuesday.

A West Mercia Police statement said: "Officers from the safer neighbourhood team are appealing for any witnesses that may have information regarding those responsible for anti-social behaviour that has taken place at the Benthall Cemetery.

"The behaviour has included knocking over personal memorials, flowers and treating the area with complete disrespect. This behaviour has caused real distress to visitors to the area and is totally unacceptable.

"Safer neighbourhood team officers have been patrolling the area and have spoken to a number of those who have been affected by this anti-social behaviour.

"If you have information that will help in identifying those responsible for this behaviour, please ring 101 and refer to incident 0358s of May 28."

Police community support officer Michael Watkins, of the Broseley and Much Wenlock safer neighbourhood team, said that a number of pots had been knocked over and that the team would be increasing patrols in the area.

The police statement went on: "Anti-social behaviour can see an increase as the days become longer and the weather improves; if you become a victim of anti social behaviour please ring 101 with the details of the problem.

"We may not always be able to send officers to speak to you as there may be other incidents occurring that take priority. But if you don't make the report, the officers in the safer neighbourhood team won't know the anti-social behaviour has taken place and can't try and tackle the problem by targeting any areas affected."

To contact the Broseley and Much Wenlock team by email, message snt.bmw@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

To pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously call 0800 555 111 or use their online reporting form at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form.