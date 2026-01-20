Albrighton crash leaves one vehicle in a hedge with police, fire and ambulance in attendance

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident near Albrighton Business Park, off the Albrighton Bypass, at around 9.05am today - Tuesday, January 20.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attending.

An update from the fire service said the incident had involved two vehicles, with one ending up in a hedge.

Fire crews assisted with traffic management and monitoring while the vehicle was recovered from the hedge.

The fire service added that no-one was trapped or injured from this incident.