'We'd love to see you' - Christmas trees of real quality and a warm welcome promised by nursery near Albrighton

It's a busy time for a nursery as it welcomes in customers with a selection of quality Christmas trees.

By James Vukmirovic
Kingswood Road Nursery in Wolverhampton, near to Albrighton, has been working to provide a fine selection of festive trees as the Christmas season begins to ramp up and people look to get their trees.

The nursery has been running a full Christmas tree sale for five years, with owner Tom Edwards saying that people have kept coming back because of the quality on offer.

Staff members Jan Sedgley and Jess Bowrin put out some decorations in the nursery
