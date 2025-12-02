'We'd love to see you' - Christmas trees of real quality and a warm welcome promised by nursery near Albrighton
It's a busy time for a nursery as it welcomes in customers with a selection of quality Christmas trees.
Kingswood Road Nursery in Wolverhampton, near to Albrighton, has been working to provide a fine selection of festive trees as the Christmas season begins to ramp up and people look to get their trees.
The nursery has been running a full Christmas tree sale for five years, with owner Tom Edwards saying that people have kept coming back because of the quality on offer.