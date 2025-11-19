Decision on 800-home Albrighton plans delayed

A proposal from Boningale Homes for 800 homes on a green belt site off Patshull Lane to the south of Albrighton was expected to be considered by Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee next week.

However, the application has not been included on the agenda for the meeting.

Shropshire Council said that the aim is for the application to now go before December's committee.

The proposal, which has sparked significant opposition from local residents, also includes a potential secondary school, as well as a care home and 'local centre'.

In September the applicant submitted a notice of "intention to appeal" over the plan because the council had failed to make a decision on the proposal.