David Beckham to get a David Austin rose: The reason behind floral honour for celebrated English icon

The new English Shrub Rose, 'Sir David Beckham', will be named by David Austin Roses in honour of the celebrated former England captain.

And the award-winning Albrighton-based rose-grower has revealed that the story behind the rose has been inspired by a touching family gesture.

For his 50th birthday, Sir David’s daughter Harper wished to mark the occasion with something enduring and full of beauty.

Sir David Beckham with the King. Picture: King's Foundation - Courtney Louise.

David Austin Roses said: "In that spirit, we chose to dedicate this rose to Sir David Beckham, as a lasting symbol of love and admiration that will continue to bloom year after year.

"The naming of this rose carries a dual legacy. It commemorates the enduring bond between father and daughter while reflecting the values of David Austin Roses, a family business now guided by the founder’s son and grandchildren.

"Harper’s wish has grown into a rose of remarkable character. Its buds open with a subtle flush of pink, revealing luminous white blooms tinged with soft blush and yellow.

"The semi-double flowers are gently cupped in form, rather than lying flat, and each reveals a striking starburst of golden stamens at its heart.

A petal from the Sir David Beckham Rose.

"Generous clusters appear from summer until the first frosts, set against sturdy dark foliage and strong red-tinged stems. Its robust, pollen-rich blooms are as inviting to bees as they are to gardeners, reflecting David’s connection to nature and his passion for beekeeping.

"The fragrance of this rose is complex and commanding.

"Fresh green notes of banana give way to warm honeyed musk, layered with hints of nougat, clove and myrrh. Upright and assertive yet elegant, the shrub reaches 3-4ft and performs beautifully in a border and can also be grown successfully in a pot."

The award winning growers added: "White roses are among the toughest to breed. Their delicate hue is a recessive trait, making each successful bloom rare and highly prized. This rose, first raised in 2012, has been more than a decade in the making, selected for its exceptional vigour, commanding presence and captivating scent after years of rigorous trialling.

"Each year, our breeding programme cultivates around 100,000 seedlings. Every single one is monitored with meticulous care, assessed for strength, resilience and character – and only the very best survive the trials. This uncompromising approach ensures that every rose we introduce meets the highest standards of performance, endurance and striking beauty, a true reflection of our commitment to excellence."

The rose also supports a cause close to David Beckham’s heart.

From each sale, £2.50 will be donated to The King’s Foundation.

The charity, for which David Beckham is an ambassador, builds sustainable communities and transforms lives through practical education programmes and regeneration projects, all inspired by the vision of King Charles III.

David Austin Roses added: "In this way, the Sir David Beckham rose becomes more than a flower. It is a symbol of strength, legacy and hope for the future."

The Sir David Beckham rose will launch at Chelsea Flower Show and will be available to purchase from May 18, 2026, at www.davidaustinroses.co.uk, at the David Austin Roses Plant Centre in Shropshire and through selected stockists, with prices starting at £27.50 for a bare root rose.