Police take action against culprits involved in door knocking and running away in Albrighton

After receiving reports from members of the public, officers identified those involved in the anti-social behaviour.

The incidents included people knocking on doors and running away.

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for Shifnal and Albrighton, Steven Breese, said that police have acted to address the behaviour.

A post on West Mercia Police’s Neighbourhood Matters page stated: "Following recent enquiries, PCSO Breese and PCSO Newbrook have successfully identified individuals responsible for anti-social behaviour in the Albrighton area, specifically incidents involving door knocking and running away.

"Officers have now visited those involved and taken appropriate action to address their behaviour. We understand the impact this type of nuisance can have on residents, and we remain committed to tackling ASB swiftly and effectively.

"Thank you to everyone who reported concerns and supported our investigation. Please continue to report any incidents via 101 or online, so we can keep Albrighton a safe and respectful place for all."