Albrighton road to close for two weeks for resurfacing

Station Road in Albrighton is to be resurfaced from Monday, October 6 to Friday 17 as part of Shropshire Council’s resurfacing programme.

During the work, which will be carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council, the road will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

While the road is closed, a signed diversion will be place, directing drivers along the A41 and Kingswood Road.

Access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when it is safe to do so.

Residents are being asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

For more information, visit the One Network roadworks website and search for reference 4300612.

