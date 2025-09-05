Firefighters rush to property fire in Cosford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received a call at 12.25pm reporting the incident.

Two fire crews were sent from Albrighton and Wellington to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews were presented with a blaze in the property's kitchen. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation equipment was also used to clear smoke from the property.

The fire was brought under control by 12.54pm.