Classic Chinook set to become latest county museum exhibit

Boeing Chinook ZA718 Bravo November in the Falklands, 1982. Picture: RAF Museum Collection

The latest addition to the museum's collection is RAF Chinook HC6A Bravo November, which saw service in the Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The helicopter was once of the original 30 Chinooks ordered by the RAF in 1978 and has been in service every since.

It has served in every major conflict of the last 40 years and has seen four of its pilots awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for actions while at the controls of the aircraft.

The aircraft is expected to travel from RAF Odiham in Hampshire on March 16 by road on a low-loader lorry to the museum.

There it will go on public display for the first time, ahead of the nation's Falklands 40th anniversary celebrations which are planned to take place on April 2.

Doctor Peter Johnston, RAF Museum head of collections, said: "The Chinook, and in particular Bravo November, is a significant addition to the collection in the Midlands.

"As we look ahead to Falklands 40, museum visitors will be able to appreciate the enormous efforts and sacrifices that were required for the campaign to be successful by seeing this most famous of airframes.

"Yet having also performed a variety of roles in worldwide operations since 1982, this highly decorated aircraft has been involved in major moments in British and global history and carries further extraordinary stories of service, sacrifice, and heroism at home and abroad.