School swimathon expected to have raised up to £3,000 for charity

The event, which was organised by the Friends of Albrighton Swimming Pool Lottery, was taking place for the first time.

Held on Friday evening, organisers hope it can become an annual event, and raise money to modernise the pool at Albrighton Primary School.

Roger Rudman, key organiser of the event who came up with the initial idea, said: "The purpose is to raise money to keep the pool open during the summer months.

"Its ultimate aim is to modernise the 50-year-old pool and possibly put a roof over it and possibly run it all the year round for the children and residents of Albrighton and surrounding area."

Mr Rudman said they were delighted with the turnout for the event – and the amount they expect to have raised.

"This year we had 19 teams in total, from Albrighton, Sheriffhales and Brewood Schools, together with teams from Albrighton Beavers, cubs, scouts, and junior football teams as well as Telford Sea Cadets," he added.

"Although it will be a few weeks before the final total is complete it looks as though we will raise in the region of £3,000."

Mr Rudman explained that the event would also prove beneficial to the groups taking part by providing a platform for their own fundraising.

He said: "The swimathon is organised on a 50/50 basis so any school or club participating will collect 50 per cent of the total money raised, which in this day and age is well worth their effort.

"Hopefully next year even more teams will join in and help raise even more money."